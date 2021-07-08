Disney World Posts Menus for Epcot Food & Wine Fest

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival returns to the Walt Disney World Resort one week from today, on July 15. To whet your appetite, Disney today revealed the menus for this year's event, which will include seven new marketplaces.
The festival runs for 129 days, through November 20, and features 30 marketplaces around the park, serving food and beverages associated with nations around the world. Note that nine of the marketplaces will not open until October 1, when the Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th birthday and the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride opens in Epcot's expanded France pavilion.
Five of the new marketplaces will debut when the festival starts July 15. Working our way counterclockwise around the World Showcase, here they are with their food menus:
The Noodle Exchange (near Traveler's Cafe, aka the temporary Starbucks)
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)
The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure rotunda)
The Swanky Saucy Swine (near Disney Traders)
Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experiencen (aka the old Odyssey location)
Two additional new marketplaces will open October 1:
Lobster Landing (near Mission: Space)
Mac & Eats (also near Mission: Space)
The other marketplaces that will open October 1 are:
You can see the menu items for all the returning marketplaces on Disney's website.
* * *
