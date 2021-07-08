Disney World Posts Menus for Epcot Food & Wine Fest

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival returns to the Walt Disney World Resort one week from today, on July 15. To whet your appetite, Disney today revealed the menus for this year's event, which will include seven new marketplaces.

The festival runs for 129 days, through November 20, and features 30 marketplaces around the park, serving food and beverages associated with nations around the world. Note that nine of the marketplaces will not open until October 1, when the Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th birthday and the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride opens in Epcot's expanded France pavilion.

Five of the new marketplaces will debut when the festival starts July 15. Working our way counterclockwise around the World Showcase, here they are with their food menus:

The Noodle Exchange (near Traveler's Cafe, aka the temporary Starbucks)

Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho

Tofu Pho

Char Siu Pork Udon

Shrimp and Coconut Curry Rice Noodles

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Lemon-Garlic Chicken

Moroccan Spiced Lamb

Harissa-marinated Beef Tenderloin Tips

Grilled Kebabs with Couscous, Tomato-Onion Salad, and Garlic Aïoli

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Zaalouk, and Zhoug Dips

Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts

The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure rotunda)

Chilled Smoked Shrimp Salad

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Tart with Gruyère and Crème Fraîche

Chilled Crab and Avocado Parfait with Caviar

The Swanky Saucy Swine (near Disney Traders)

Crispy Barbecue Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese

Roasted Porchetta with Pork-fat Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde

Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs

Crispy Pig Ear Salad

Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experiencen (aka the old Odyssey location)

Traditional Buffalo Wings

Barbecue Wings

Teriyaki-Sesame Wings

Mango-Habanero Wings

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

Cheese Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

Two additional new marketplaces will open October 1:

Lobster Landing (near Mission: Space)

New England Lobster Tail with Lobster Bisque Sauce

Lobster Chowder

Baked Lobster Dip with Old Bay Chips

Mac & Eats (also near Mission: Space)

Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko

Truffle Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko

Cowboy Macaroni and Cheese with Smoked Pork Belly, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Peppers, and Onion Straws

Macaroni and Cheese with Italian Sausage and Peppers (plant-based)

The other marketplaces that will open October 1 are:

Ireland (near United Kingdom)

Brazil (Between France and Morocco)

Belgium (Between France and Morocco)

Spain (Between Italy and Germany)

The Alps (near Germany)

Kenya (Outpost)

India (near China)

You can see the menu items for all the returning marketplaces on Disney's website.

* * *

