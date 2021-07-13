NBC Sports Restaurant Opens at Universal Hollywood

The long-delayed west coast NBC Sports Grill & Brew now has opened.

The sports bar and restaurant themed to NBC's cable sports channel appeared nearly ready to open when the pandemic closed Universal Studios Hollywood in March 2020. Universal CityWalk reopened later that summer, but NBC Sports Grill & Brew remained on the sidelines while state rules limited indoor dining.

The delay dragged so long that when parent company Comcast announced that it would close the NBC Sports cable channel at the end of 2021, cynics (okay, me) wondered if the restaurant would debut before its namesake shut.

Well, the restaurant made it. Serving a menu curated by Universal Studios Hollywood's Executive Chef Marie Grimm, NBC Sports Grill & Brew focuses on modern takes on traditional pub fare, including appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, grain bowls entrees, and desserts. Main dish prices range from $12.95 for the bowls and Simple Burger to $25.95 for a New York Strip Steak. Here's the full menu [PDF link]. The restaurant also includes a full bar serving more than 40 beers, as well as wines and craft cocktails.

