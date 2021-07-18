Chemical Leak Closes Six Flags Water Park

A bleach solution leak at a Six Flags water park in Texas sent more than 30 people to local hospitals yesterday.

At least 28 patients have been released this morning after the Saturday afternoon incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, local officials said.

Final numbers from the incident command: A total of 31 people have been transported from Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to area hospitals. 55 people refused ambulance transport after decontamination by Spring Firefighters. — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) July 18, 2021

Fire officials said that a bleach solution was released at the park's children's pool, first affecting a lifeguard and then dozens of guests, who complained of breathing problems and a burning feel on their skin.

“I just kept wondering why I was burning.” These women and their kids say they were at the kiddie pool when they started feeling a burning sensation. And they had to be sprayed off by first responders. @DavidGonzKHOU @KHOU pic.twitter.com/R2vsva8yWf — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

The park released a statement: "At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a small number of guests in a section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation. The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause."

The remained closed while local authorities inspected the facility for the source of the leak.

* * *

