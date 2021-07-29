Universal Theme Parks Report Profitable Second Quarter

The Universal Studios theme parks recorded their first profitable quarter since the pandemic began, parent company Comcast reported this morning.

NBCUniversal's theme parks division reported revenue of $1.095 billion in the three months ending June 30, 2021, for an adjusted EBITDA earnings of $221 million. That was up sharply from the $136 million in revenue and a $393 million loss during the same period in 2020, when the parks were largely closed.

However, the numbers remain below the $1.464 billion in revenue and $590 million in adjusted EBITDA earnings that the parks reported during the same period in 2019. NBCUniversal's theme parks division includes the Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and a share of the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing, which is now in a soft opening period. Universal Studios Singapore is owned and operated by Resorts World Sentosa under license from NBCUniversal.

As a division of a much larger multimedia corporation, Universal's theme parks (like Disney's) do not report the granular data - including attendance - that theme-park-only companies such as Six Flags, Cedar Fair and SeaWorld report.

