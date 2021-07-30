Walt Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Opens Next Spring

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open in spring of 2022, Disney announced today.

The so-called Star Wars hotel is actually a two-day, two-night interactive experience - a virtual cruise through space, if you will. Guests will be invited to assume roles as heroes or villains in a Star Wars-themed adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser on their journey to and from a "port call" on Batuu - the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. On-board activities even will include lightsaber training.

In reality, guests will be staying in a very stationary new hotel building just behind Hollywood Studios - one that is equipped with state-of-the-art animated "windows" and other production design effects to simulate a luxury spaceship. Want more detail? Several Walt Disney Imagineers gathered to talk about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, in a new video.

In the video, we get our first look at some of the new food that will be served aboard the Halcyon, along with confirmation that there will be a dinner show with musical entertainment the first night. Full guest cosplay will be allowed aboard the ship, as well.

The lightsaber training experience also will include an opportunity for guests to feel "Force awareness" as their lightsaber anticipates training blasts. And while on board the Halcyon, guests will discover extra details that will add background and context to locations around Galaxy Edge's Black Spire Outpost, including additional information about that coaxium-stealing mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

"You can really choose to be as casual about this as you want or dive as deeply as you want to," Wendy Anderson, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment, said.

"You don't have to know everything about the canon in order for it to work and be fun," WDI Executive Producer & Creative Director Ann Morrow Johnson said. "If you want to take a step back and watch it happen, it should be a really great piece of immersive theater to watch."

Though we now have an opening season for the new resort (sometime between mid-March and mid-June), Disney is not yet taking reservations for what is expected to be a very premium-priced experience.

