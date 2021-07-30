Walt Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Opens Next Spring

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open in spring of 2022, Disney announced today.
The so-called Star Wars hotel is actually a two-day, two-night interactive experience - a virtual cruise through space, if you will. Guests will be invited to assume roles as heroes or villains in a Star Wars-themed adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser on their journey to and from a "port call" on Batuu - the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. On-board activities even will include lightsaber training.
In reality, guests will be staying in a very stationary new hotel building just behind Hollywood Studios - one that is equipped with state-of-the-art animated "windows" and other production design effects to simulate a luxury spaceship. Want more detail? Several Walt Disney Imagineers gathered to talk about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, in a new video.
In the video, we get our first look at some of the new food that will be served aboard the Halcyon, along with confirmation that there will be a dinner show with musical entertainment the first night. Full guest cosplay will be allowed aboard the ship, as well.
The lightsaber training experience also will include an opportunity for guests to feel "Force awareness" as their lightsaber anticipates training blasts. And while on board the Halcyon, guests will discover extra details that will add background and context to locations around Galaxy Edge's Black Spire Outpost, including additional information about that coaxium-stealing mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
"You can really choose to be as casual about this as you want or dive as deeply as you want to," Wendy Anderson, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment, said.
"You don't have to know everything about the canon in order for it to work and be fun," WDI Executive Producer & Creative Director Ann Morrow Johnson said. "If you want to take a step back and watch it happen, it should be a really great piece of immersive theater to watch."
Though we now have an opening season for the new resort (sometime between mid-March and mid-June), Disney is not yet taking reservations for what is expected to be a very premium-priced experience.
Say what you will about Disney pricing out normal people, but you have to give it to them for truly going for it and trying to take things to the next level.
If I win the lottery, I'm there.
Some very interesting details and discussion about what the experience will be like. However, what concerns me is that the pricing of this experience will be so cost-prohibitive to the average guest that 80-90% of the guests doing this are going to be super fans. The problem with that is that it sounds like Disney is counting on a certain percentage of the guests will be willing to take a back seat and just be observers, so if an overwhelming number of guests at any given time want to be in full cosplay, will the experience be able to handle it?
I also wonder if like a typical cruise that guests are assigned specific times to attend certain activities that eliminate the organic nature of the experience. The Imagineers talk about getting a chance to see the bridge and learn about the controls (and blasters), so inevitably "something will go wrong" during that bridge tour a dozen or more times for groups of the ship's passengers in similar ways. While they talk about the stories being your own, they still have to be bounded within the capabilities of the experience, talent, and desires of the other passengers on board. If you're one of the last people to board for the day, and all of the scoundrel or First Order assignments/costumes have been taken, will they make room for your choice, or force you into a role you didn't really want, just like those who get relegated to the role of engineer on MFSR? Also, if this is a 2-day/night adventure, does that mean the Halcyon refreshes itself and stories every 2 days, or are they maintaining parallel stories as guests starting their voyage are interacting and mingling with other guests that have already been on board for a day (maybe some type of wrist band or other identification system will ensure CMs can tell who has already had the Day 1 experience and who is new to the ship)? It also sounds like guests will be back-doored onto MFSR and RotR, and will not be allowed to explore the parks and attractions beyond Batuu. I'm also concerned about these stories that you will get to play out and how they will work, because Imagineers have promised these types of things before with PtWoA and Galaxy's Edge yet have significantly underdelivered. Disney cannot underdeliver when guests are spending a fortune for a 2-day, fully immersive, cosplay adventure.
It's going to be really important of Disney to get this right, and get solid word of mouth from the first batches of guests, because when you consider the rumored cost for this experience, they cannot afford any hiccups or negative critiques when guests are paying upwards of $2,000/person/night to board. While there are tons of people that sound extremely excited to spend whatever it takes to book this experience, will that sentiment last after all of the inevitable flaws and limitations are exposed?
There are many luxury, premium cruise lines that deal with exactly this sort of 'expectation level' every single day. And they manage to deliver that same premium experience to every single guest. Since this is effectively a super-premium cruise experience (just it happens to be set in space) I am 100% certain Disney have understood their market and watched and learnt how these super premium cruise companies deliver superlative personalised experiences day in day out....
I'm curious how they will scale the experience to the amount of guests in the ship. I'm a fan of immersive/interactive theater, but generally the better ones are those that have small group sizes where everyone will directly impact the scenes. It would be awful to pay that amount of money to be pushed to the sidelines of these key story beats. Universal did a great immersive experience years ago with The Repository at HHN 26.
I also wonder what kind of legs this hotel experience will have. I have to assume the first wave of guests, discounting the bloggers and reporters, will be Disney/Star Wars super fans. After that, how do you convince people who enjoy the IP, but aren't the biggest fans, to drop a lot of money on functionally a cruise to nowhere.
I'm sure they've done their homework David, but I think this is a completely different animal. While luxury cruises (the number of times they mentioned "luxury" during this video should give us a sense that prices are going to be even higher than anyone expects) manage to deliver to their demanding audiences, those audiences may not be nearly as demanding as the ones embarking the Halcyon. Remember, this experience is going to predominantly attract guests emptying their bank accounts for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which is going to raise the bar even higher than luxury cruises with audiences of rich muckity-mucks that have high standards, but see a cruise fare as just a drop in the bucket in their sea of wealth. Star Wars and Disney fans will be spending life savings and pennies from under the couch just to get a sniff of this experience, and will want it to pay off 1000 fold, and won't accept anything short of perfection.
The conundrum here is that the higher the price point is to try to limit the audience, the higher the expectations will be from those that can have enough equity in their home for a second mortgage and available earnings in their 401k's to afford this. I applaud Disney for trying to take on this challenge of delivering a completely immersive role playing experience, but I'm concerned that it simply won't meet the high expectations created by it's inevitably high price point. Disney has touted increasingly immersive experiences before with PtWoA, Galaxy's Edge DataPad, and others, and has yet to deliver what they have advertised. Now they're literally going to charge guests an arm and a leg to be immersed for 2 days when they haven't demonstrated they are able to maintain other immersive experiences for more than an hour. If Galaxy's Edge had actually given guests the promised level of immersion, I wouldn't be so skeptical, but it just hasn't lived up to what Immagineers advertised, and I fear that the Halcyon will need some seriously solid word of mouth to be considered a success.
Let the space madness begin!