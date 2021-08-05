Knott's Scary Farm Show Line-Up Leaves Fans Hanging

Knott's Berry Farm this morning revealed an expanded line-up of shows for this year's Knott's Scary Farm event. But one of Knott's long-standing Halloween traditions was missing.

Here's the reveal video from the park, teasing the one returning and five new shows at the park.

This year's Knott's Scary Farm shows will be:

Puppet Up! Uncensored - Brian Henson's improv puppet show returns.

- Brian Henson's improv puppet show returns. Invitation to Terror - A 1980s themed "digital illusion horror show" in Calico

- A 1980s themed "digital illusion horror show" in Calico Wicked Drums - Hosted by "Evil Hag of the Hollows," this is a "percussion ritual to awaken the dead."

- Hosted by "Evil Hag of the Hollows," this is a "percussion ritual to awaken the dead." Doce de la Noce - A dance show/party in Fiesta Village

- A dance show/party in Fiesta Village Carnaval Du Grotesque - Live bands, along with "the creepiest company of performers ever to disgrace the stage"

- Live bands, along with "the creepiest company of performers ever to disgrace the stage" Into the Fog - A curated art show featuring artists from around the country, celebrating Knott's Scary Farm

Long-time Knott's Scary Farm fans might notice no mention of The Hanging, the irreverent "year in review" show that usually plays multiple times a night on the Calico stage. There's no word from Knott's that this is a complete list of what will be offered at this year's Scary Farm. Heck, Knott's hasn't revealed any of its haunted houses yet. But The Hanging was tipped to go away after 2019 and was often the most divisive attraction at Scary Farm, with many detractors to go along its fans. If Knott's finally has retired the production, that news might cheer as many Scary Farm fans as it disappoints.

* * *

