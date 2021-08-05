Knott's Scary Farm Show Line-Up Leaves Fans Hanging

Knott's Berry Farm this morning revealed an expanded line-up of shows for this year's Knott's Scary Farm event. But one of Knott's long-standing Halloween traditions was missing.
Here's the reveal video from the park, teasing the one returning and five new shows at the park.
This year's Knott's Scary Farm shows will be:
Long-time Knott's Scary Farm fans might notice no mention of The Hanging, the irreverent "year in review" show that usually plays multiple times a night on the Calico stage. There's no word from Knott's that this is a complete list of what will be offered at this year's Scary Farm. Heck, Knott's hasn't revealed any of its haunted houses yet. But The Hanging was tipped to go away after 2019 and was often the most divisive attraction at Scary Farm, with many detractors to go along its fans. If Knott's finally has retired the production, that news might cheer as many Scary Farm fans as it disappoints.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Satire that punches up is welcome and even necessary at times. Satire that punches down just needs to go away.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
If it’s not coming back, good riddance. The Hanging was awful. So much cringe and not funny.