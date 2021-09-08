Dark Arts, Death Eaters Take Over Universal Orlando Next Week

The Dark Arts are coming back to Universal Orlando Resort. Universal today announced the return of the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, starting September 18.

Not only will the show play on the facade of Hogwarts Castle and in the skies above Hogsmeade, Death Eaters will infiltrate the crowd and lurk among guests before the show starts. The show will run multiple times nightly, starting at dusk and continuing through park close.

The Dark Arts show is one of three projection shows that Universal has created for The Wizarding World. However, the shows have been paused due to the pandemic. With the Holidays at Universal Orlando coming back on November 13, that would be the natural start date for The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle show. Universal has yet to confirm that show, or any others for this year's Holidays event. But the return of the Dark Arts production during Halloween season bodes well for the return of the Christmas show during the holidays.

Here is our look at the making of the Dark Arts show, from its original premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2019.

