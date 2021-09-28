World's Tallest Indoor Coaster Opens in Qatar

The world's tallest indoor roller coaster has opened at a new theme park in the Middle East.

Premier Rides' Epiq features a 197-foot twisted vertical spike that riders climb in the world’s fastest reverse launch. It's part of the new Quest theme park in the Doha Oasis development. Filling 32,000 square meters, Quest is Qatar’s first indoor theme park.

Quest offers more than 30 attractions across three "time realms": Oryxville (past), City of Imagination (present), and Gravity (future). Located in Gravity, Epiq's record-setting spike is set within a vertical tunnel with integrated projection mapping, creating an augmented reality experience for riders, along with coaster thrills.



Epiq's spike. Photos courtesy Premier Rides

Epiq invites riders to "test drive a 'revolutionary solar-driven vessel' endorsed by Spike, a fun loving, space-faring hedgehog who loves exploring the far corners of the galaxy in his sleek interstellar spaceship while showing off his zero-G expertise with his solar-powered jetpack," according to Premier Rides' press release.



Epiq's track

"We are extremely proud to have supplied this innovative and unique attraction to quest theme park at Doha Oasis," Premier Rides President Jim Seay said. "We are honored to be a part of Halul Real Estate Investment Company’s formula for success by delivering this one-of-a-kind, record-breaking coaster that is sure to be a must-see attraction."

"Epiq was technically one of the most complex rides to design due to the architectural considerations such as the massive supports for the 27,000 square meter overhead roof garden," Seay said. "Our technical team worked hard to ensure that the attraction was a perfect integration of dark ride and ultimate thrill ride."

The obvious regional comparison to Epiq would be to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Turbo Track, a Intamin launch coaster with a spike track that's actually higher than Epiq's, at 210 feet. But Turbo Track's spike extends above Ferrari World's roof, ruling it out as a truly indoor coaster. Epiq is also three times longer than Turbo Track and includes a zero-G roll and corkscrew in addition to its launch and drop.

Quest is open Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm to 10pm, during its soft-opening period, with adult tickets for QAR200 (about US$55).

