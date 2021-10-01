October Brings Discounts on Theme Parks' Halloween Events

October's arrival puts us deep into Halloween season at the nation's theme parks. If you're in the mood for monsters, check out these discounted ticket deals on top theme parks' Halloween events, now available from our authorized travel partner.

Let's start in California, where you can get Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood from $65.15. Buy now

Down the road in Orange County, you can get Knott's Scary Farm tickets at Knott's Berry Farm from $45. Buy now

And in San Diego, there's the new Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego from $42.99. Buy now

Up the coast, in the Bay Area, you can visit Halloween Haunt at California's Great America from $37.99. Buy now

Across the country in Florida, check out the all-new, first-ever Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando from $46.49. Buy now

Or head west on I-4 for the original Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from $61.50. Buy now

And for our readers in the Carolinas, there's SCarowinds at Carowinds from $45.75. Buy now

Our travel partner also has discounts on day tickets to other parks and attractions across the country, including Disneyland and Universal Orlando. You can find a complete list on our Attraction Discounts page.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting Theme Park Insider.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)