Christmas Gets a New Home at Disneyland

Christmas is moving up at Disneyland. No, the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort event is still scheduled to start on November 12 this year. But the Christmas holiday - and others - will be getting new attention with a high-profile, year-round shop on Main Street USA.

Plaza Point is taking over the former Main Street Photo Supply on the east corner of Main Street at the end of Town Square. (Disney PhotoPass is moving to the Newsstand by the Main Gate.) The new "Victorian-era space will envelop guests in the warmth of the holidays with garlands, nutcrackers and festive décor," according to the park's press release.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

And it won't just be a Christmas store, either. Plaza Point will include merchandise themed to seasonal holidays around the world, since Christmas isn't the only year-end holiday celebrated at the Disneyland Resort. (Check out that Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure for the full line-up.)

No word yet on an opening date, but that should be coming soon. Also, there's no word as to the future of Disneyland's current Christmas and holiday shop, which is tucked into the former heraldry shop in Sleeping Beauty Castle. I have reached out to Disneyland for comment on that.

Update: No change in the castle. It’s double the Christmas!

* * *

