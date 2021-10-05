Indiana Jones Is Coming Back to Walt Disney World

Who's ready for an explosive holiday celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort this year? Disney announced today that its Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will return to Disney's Hollywood Studios, just in time for Christmas.

The stunt show will begin performances again on December 19, capping another round of returning entertainment to the resort. In addition to Indy, Disney World announced today that the Disney Movie Magic nighttime show would return to Disney's Hollywood Studios on November 7. That show is will be adding a new sequence from "Mulan" when it returns, as well.

Also in November, DHS will see Minnie Mouse appearing again at Red Carpet Dreams and the stars of Disney Junior in Animation Courtyard. Over at the Magic Kingdom, the princesses will return to Princess Fairytale Hall and Mickey Mouse will return in his 50th anniversary outfit to the Town Square Theater during the month, as well. Even though they are returning, these character meets will continue to be physically distanced, however.

And finally, a reminder that over at Disney Springs, Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life opens November 18.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (7)