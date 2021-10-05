Indiana Jones Is Coming Back to Walt Disney World

Who's ready for an explosive holiday celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort this year? Disney announced today that its Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will return to Disney's Hollywood Studios, just in time for Christmas.
The stunt show will begin performances again on December 19, capping another round of returning entertainment to the resort. In addition to Indy, Disney World announced today that the Disney Movie Magic nighttime show would return to Disney's Hollywood Studios on November 7. That show is will be adding a new sequence from "Mulan" when it returns, as well.
Also in November, DHS will see Minnie Mouse appearing again at Red Carpet Dreams and the stars of Disney Junior in Animation Courtyard. Over at the Magic Kingdom, the princesses will return to Princess Fairytale Hall and Mickey Mouse will return in his 50th anniversary outfit to the Town Square Theater during the month, as well. Even though they are returning, these character meets will continue to be physically distanced, however.
And finally, a reminder that over at Disney Springs, Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life opens November 18.
I disagree RM, I always go to see the stunt show when I visit. It's nice that they've stuck with the practical effects, and haven't "upgraded" it with new technology.
@cooper-
New tech isn’t always a bad thing. The Bourne Stuntacular proves that screens and other newer technology can be blended really well into a stunt show. Granted, that is a show building and can make better use of newer technology but I think my point still stands. @Russell was more referring to different scenes and a more refreshed story with a different kind of guest interaction experience. The show has been running for over 20 years and is kinda dated. It’s the oldest on-going casted stage show at WDW and it definitely feels like it.
I'm not suggesting that they move away from the practical effects if they want to keep running a stunt show here, but this show could use some tweaks and improvements to make it more interesting for returning guests. If Indy was half as good and not 6 years older than Waterworld, I would say it could continue to run with little change to its script. However, that's simply not the case, and the shrinking crowds and sagging demand for the show should hint at its waning popularity. If running the show didn't necessitate such a commitment to full-time skilled labor, Disney would probably operate this as a seasonal attraction only.
The bottom line is that it's cheaper for Disney to let this show limp along in its current format right now than devote resources to updating/improving it or committing to replacing it, which has been rumored years before the pandemic altered park operations.
For goodness sake, all three main set pieces of the show are based on Raiders, yet there have been three Indy movies since (with another coming next year). At the very least, they could have included one new scene from Temple of Doom or Last Crusade (which was released the year the Indy show debuted) integrated into the show over the past 30+ years of operation at DHS.
Would this show just die already. Between this, Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast, this parks show lineup is stuck in the 90's.
The show began in 1989 - so it's been running for 32 years!
OUTSTANDING NEWS! A Disney classic is back!
