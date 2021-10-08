Is Universal Orlando's Jurassic World Coaster Better at Night?

Universal Orlando just released its official nighttime POV video for the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

You've might have seen plenty of daytime POVs of the coaster, including ours, but nighttime rides really allow the VelociCoaster's show lighting to pop.

As we wrote in our review of Jurassic World VelociCoaster last summer, "Along with its neighbor Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster elevates Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure to a new standard for roller coaster entertainment. Other parks around the world might have more roller coasters, but none has better."

Especially at night.

* * *

