'Disney Genie' Service to Debut October 19 at Walt Disney World

The new Disney Genie system will debut on October 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney announced today.

Disney Genie is a free, automated itinerary planner for people visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks. It uses a genetic algorithm to generate an optimal schedule for park visitors, including attraction and dining times. Disney Genie also will include a real-time tip board with current and forecast wait times during the day, as well as a new screen with all restaurants' mobile order wait times, for people who want to continue to plan their own way through the parks.

While Disney Genie is free to use within the official My Disney Experience app, Disney is offering a paid upgrade called Disney Genie+ for $15 per person per day. That upgrade works like Disneyland's old MaxPass system, allowing guests to pick one attraction at a time to visit through the Lightning Lane, which is Disney's new term for the old Fastpass queue. For a complete list of eligible attractions, please visit our "how to" guide.

Disney Genie+ also includes special audio experiences where Imagineers talk about select locations in the parks, as well as exclusive AR lenses, which basically work like Disney-themed Snapchat filters within the My Disney Experience app.

Whether you upgrade to Disney Genie+ or not, park visitors also can use Disney Genie to buy one-time access to the Lightning Lane at select attractions in each of the four Disney World theme parks. Prices will vary by date and attraction, and you can buy up to two of these Lightning Lane uses per person per day, but only one at each attraction.

Eligible attractions for individual Lightning Lane use will be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom. Access to the Lightning Lane at these attractions will not be available through Disney Genie+.

While the Disney Genie system will debut October 19 at Disney World, the start date for Disneyland will be announced "very soon," according to Disney officials.

