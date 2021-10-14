A New 'World of Sindbad' Emerges at Efteling

Efteling has begun transforming the area around its Vogel Rok indoor roller coaster into the new World of Sindbad land.

We first told you about the planned transformation last summer: Efteling to Retheme Its Most Troubling Ride. The former Monsieur Cannibale spinner is becoming Sirocco, "a dizzying adventure when a whirlwind starts up at sea," according the park, while the old Adventure Maze play area becoming Archipel, "an exciting adventure island where young explorers can play and discover."

Efteling is documenting the construction changes with a new online video series. Here's the first episode.

The new attractions will be ready "in just a few months’ time," according to the park, with landscaping improvements in the area continuing through the spring. You can see our listing of other ongoing construction projects at theme parks around the world on our What's Under Construction page.

And for discounted tickets to Efteling, please visit our international travel partner's Efteling tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)