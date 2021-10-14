New Water Slides to Race Onto the Scene Next March

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's water park, Adventure Island, will open two new attractions next March, the park announced today.

Rapids Racer will send two sets of two-person rafts down nearly 600 feet of high-speed tunnels and twists, as well as what the park is calling "the world's first dueling saucers." Low-walled sections will allow riders to see how they are faring against the other raft on the racing slide.



Concept image courtesy Adventure Island

Wahoo Remix is a redesign of the park's former Wahoo Run slide, adding synchronized light and sound elements. "Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun," the park said in its press release. Adventure Island announced last month that it now would remain open year round.

"The all-new Rapids Racer and new enhancements to another fan-favorite attraction with Wahoo Remix will elevate the Adventure Island guest experience in an unprecedented way in 2022,” Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Park President Neal Thurman said. "With recently announced year-round operations, it's going to be a momentous year for water park fans, as our guests can now splash in the sun and take on thrills from January to December."

Elsewhere in the SeaWorld chain, Aquatica San Antonio today announced its own two-person-raft racing slide, which it will call Riptide Race. That slide also will open in March 2022.

