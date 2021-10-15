What's Happening at Epcot's Festival of the Holidays This Year?

Walt Disney World is providing more details about this year's Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which start November 26.

First up, Disney has revealed many of the celebrity narrators for the nightly Candlelight Processional at America Gardens Theatre.

Chita Rivera: November 29 through December 1

Jodi Benson: December 2 through December 4

Alton Fitzgerald White: December 5 through December 7

Lisa Ling: December 11 through December 13

Steven Curtis Chapman: December 23 through December 25

Blair Underwood: December 26 through December 28

Pat Sajak: December 29 through December 30

The remaining narrators will be announced later.

Epcot also is adding a new holiday kitchen to its food and drink line-up for this year's event. Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen will be selling fire-roasted chestnuts and cinnamon-glazed almonds and cashews near Port of Entry.

Returning festival food stands in the park will be:

Holiday Hearth Desserts, near Port of Entry

Holiday Sweets & Treats, near Port of Entry

Mele Kalikimaka, near Port Of Entry

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen, at the Mexico Pavilion

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen, at the Germany Pavilion

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen, at the Italy Pavilion

American Holiday Table, at the American Adventure Pavilion

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen, at the Japan Pavilion

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, in the Morocco Pavilion

L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, between the Morocco and France Pavilions

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen, at the France Pavilion

Yukon Holiday Kitchen, at the Canada Pavilion

The Donut Box, near Test Track

The Holiday Cookie Stroll also will return this year, offering a free cookie with the purchase of five, after getting stamps in a Festival Passport with each purchase. Guests also may purchase a Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations.

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays starts November 26 and runs through December 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

