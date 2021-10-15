What's Happening at Epcot's Festival of the Holidays This Year?

Walt Disney World is providing more details about this year's Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which start November 26.
First up, Disney has revealed many of the celebrity narrators for the nightly Candlelight Processional at America Gardens Theatre.
The remaining narrators will be announced later.
Epcot also is adding a new holiday kitchen to its food and drink line-up for this year's event. Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen will be selling fire-roasted chestnuts and cinnamon-glazed almonds and cashews near Port of Entry.
Returning festival food stands in the park will be:
The Holiday Cookie Stroll also will return this year, offering a free cookie with the purchase of five, after getting stamps in a Festival Passport with each purchase. Guests also may purchase a Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations.
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays starts November 26 and runs through December 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.