International Tourists May Enter the US Starting November 8

International visitors soon will be returning to America's top theme parks. The United States will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated leisure travelers on November 8, the White House announced today.

The Biden administration announced last month that international visitors would be allowed to return in November, but had not yet provided a specific date. Now that a date is available, theme park fans outside the United States may begin making plans for their next trip to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Disneyland, or another favorite American destination.

International borders have been closed to most people since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, sharply reducing attendance at major attractions, including theme parks. Non-Americans arriving to the United States by air will need to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid test to enter, while those cross land borders will need to show only proof of vaccination.

The US will accept travelers who have received any vaccine that has been given Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Association, in addition to those approved for use in the United States. Some sources have said that the vaccine requirement will not be applied to children who are currently ineligible for vaccination, but full rules implementing the new policy are still to come.

* * *

