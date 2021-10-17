Major Walt Disney World Changes Debut This Week

This week brings the launch of the new Disney Genie system at the Walt Disney World Resort. As we described earlier this month, Disney Genie offers a free, customized daily itinerary for Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme park visitors. A paid upgrade - Disney Genie+ - allows park guests to get shorter waits for many attractions through their "Lightning Lane," which is Disney's new name for the old Fastpass queues.

But for the most popular attractions at each park, fans can access Lightning Lane through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, the pay-per-use Lightning Lane all debut October 19 at Walt Disney World and at a later date to be announced at Disneyland.

Disney Genie+ and buying Lightning Lane access might be the best options for many Walt Disney World guests to get shorter wait times for popular attractions, since the time-tested method of getting to the park first thing in the morning is no longer available for many of them. Beginning this month, Walt Disney World has extended 30 minutes of early access to all four of its theme parks every day for its on-site hotel guests. That means that if you are not staying on-site with Disney, you no longer have the chance to walk into an empty queue by rope dropping a park in the morning.

Throw it all together, and Disney has scrambled many of its fans' strategies for planning a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. No more crack-of-dawn, one-month-out log-ins to books Fastpasses. No more picking the park without Extra Magic Hours to rope drop for empty queues. It's a new world at Disney, starting this week.

So which of these changes ultimately will have the biggest influence on how fans plans their vacations to Walt Disney World? Pick your choice in the vote below, then please tell us what you're thinking right now about how to get the most from a Disney World vacation.

