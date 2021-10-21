Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces RMC Raptor for 2022

Six Flags Magic Mountain will welcome the world's tallest and longest single-rail coaster to its world-record line-up next year. The park this morning announced that Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will open as the Magic Mountain's 20th roller coaster in 2022.
The Raptor coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction will feature a top speed of 58 mph, a height of 131 feet, and an 87-degree first drop on 3,300 feet of track - stats similar to RMC's Jersey Devil Coaster, which opened earlier this year at Six Flags Great Adventure.
"This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain's coaster count to an unprecedented 20, the most in the world," Park President Don McCoy said.
Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will feature a "themed entrance portal and queue inspired by the hidden island of Themyscira" in its home in the park's six-acre DC Universe land. On board, the ride will feature an overbanked cutback and three inversions: a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.
The ride will feature four 12-person single-file trains on its single-rail track. Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is set to open in the summer of 2022. When it does, Six Flags Magic Mountain will match Six Flags Fiesta Texas as the only parks with two RMC coasters, with Wonder Woman Flight of Courage joining Twisted Colossus, which opened in 2015.
* * *
SFMM is one of my least favorite parks and for that reason I haven't been there since 2012, but their new additions since then all look really good and its becoming more and more tempting. Can someone report on if the park is still a complete dump or not? lol
There's been lots of justified complaining about Disneyland's "individual lightning lane passes" lately, and Six Flags proves why. To buy a fastpass at Six Flags costs double the ticket price, which is to say it's prohibitively expensive (especially for a junk park like SF), but the idiots who spend that money are given complete deference over everyone else. So you might be only a car or two away from getting on a coaster, but if a big group of fastpass holders arrives, you might have to wait another three or four cars, as they will ALL be allowed to go on before the standby line can move. It's infuriating.
On some rides with shorter lines, you can actually watch the same fastpass fools ride 2 or 3 times while you're stuck in line.
Six Flags is a grimy, aggravating place that I could barely tolerate before, but that line situation put me over the top, I'm not going back.
@thecolonel - Flash Pass at SF parks is unevenly administered, mostly because it's up to ride ops to balance the Flash Pass line against the standby line. I've been to SF parks where ops ensure that Flash Pass users don't occupy entire trains, and others where they could care less, and will let hoards of Flash Pass guests flow unfettered onto the loading platform. It also depends on the attraction and how Flash Pass users access the ride. Some rides are designed where Flash Pass users merge with standby guests before you reach the loading platform, while other rides are designed where Flash Pass users "back door" onto the attraction from the exit side of the loading platform. That can make a HUGE difference in how Flash Pass and standby guests are managed, coupled with the ability of the Flash Pass ride op to strike a balance between guests.
Also, most SF parks offer different tiers of Flash Pass where the more expensive, the more lines are reduced. For instance, SFGAdv offers "Bronze", "Gold", and "Platinum" levels of Flash Pass which range from $90 to $125 to $170 (with variable demand pricing based on projected attendance and sales) to cut 25% to 60% to 90% off the wait times, respectively. Obviously it's a risk/reward situation, because we've seen guests pay for Flash Pass on days where it doesn't really do much good for most of the day, and if ride ops are not accurately updating wait times in their system, guests might not be getting sufficient wait reductions when making ride reservations.
What's worse is that SF sells a season pass version of Flash Pass, and offers 1-time use Flash Passes to their highest tiered members, making the system less valuable to 1-time buyers.
Ugh! While it's good to see Magic Mountain continue to add coaster I'm still waiting for the day when they can get something similar like Fury 325 or Orion. The_Man, the last time I went it was pretty bad. I think it was 2014, but trash every where, running only one train car vs two or three. Bathroom dirty and stinky. It's a damn shame what happened to this park and you would think it's crazy that this park was actually better than Cedar Point sometimes back in the 90's.
I believe AJ is from that part of the state and will probably know more about the condition of the park. I know he has commented in the past to my post about getting a coaster like Fury 325 and Magic Mountain not having the money to spend for one of those rides. I just feel like the past dedicates, they been going the cheap route.
We last visited SFMM in late July 2019, and felt that it was far better maintained and operated than our previous visit in 2013. I'm not going to say it was perfect, but considering our previous experiences and the relative cost of a visit to SFMM, I felt that the experience was acceptable. The park was far from spotless and there were the expected operational issues, but pretty much every attraction was well beyond minimum capacity (La Revolution was the only coaster in single train operation the 2 days we were there). I think we've all had bad visits to SFMM, but I do see a concerted effort from the park to improve their image even though they are stretching their staff and resources to the max in trying to operate 365 days a year.
Unless Goliath is removed, I just don't see SFMM getting a giga. Goliath is a "tweener" that has the airtime of a typical hypercoaster along with the speed and intensity of a gigacoaster. Installing something like Fury 325, Leviathan, or Orion (by far the worst of the 3 B&M gigas) would be duplicative at SFMM with Goliath still operating. Wonder Woman Flight of Courage to me is a replacement for Green Lantern, which was finally put out to pasture (I mean Canada...I mean French Canada), and will be more like a flat ride or shuttle coaster than a traditional full circuit roller coaster. I was highly skeptical that Six Flags could operate these coasters efficiently, but they've proven me wrong. I've heard very few complaints about Wonder Woman at SFFT, and I personally was impressed with the operations at Jersey Devil at SFGAdv (one of the worst operational SF parks I regularly visit). I think it's worth giving SFMM a chance with this coaster, not only because of the recent improvement from this park over the past 3-5 years, but also because these coasters are a lot of fun.
Over the last decade, Six Flags Magic Mountain has done a ton of deferred maintenance, refurbishment, and upkeep work, and while it's never going to rival Disney or Universal for the quality of its landscaping or the efficiency of its operations, the park is leaps and bounds better now than it was in the early 2010s. There are still a few areas that still need to be updated (mainly Baja Ridge and Samurai Summit), but if your last visit was before the mid 2010s it's well worth giving the park another chance next time you're in the region. Also, thecolonel, Flash Pass may be expensive, but a Gold Flash Pass plus a ticket to Six Flags Magic Mountain still costs less than a ticket to Disneyland on a majority of days, so it is by no means prohibitive.
As for the coaster itself, this is almost identical to Jersey Devil, with the only real difference being the station and modifications to account for that. Assuming it rides similarly to Jersey Devil, I wouldn't expect it to be the best coaster at the park, but it should still be in the top tier of SFMM's offerings. I still think it was a questionable choice for SFMM as there are many other parks that would benefit more from this ride (LR, SFA, SFGAm, SFM, SFNE, SFOG, SFStL) and SFMM doesn't really need a new coaster until Six Flags is ready to spring for a giga (unlikely, but not impossible), but it will still be a fun ride.
To my eyes, this looks IDENTICAL to Jersey Devil. The elements are the same and occur in the same sequence as the SFGAdv coaster. I guess SFMM had their spinning pendulum record stolen by SFGAdv by a few feet, so it's only fair that they get an RMC Raptor that is a couple of feet taller, but more or less a clone of the Jersey Devil.
Hopefully the staff at SFMM are able to run this as efficiently as SFGAdv, because I was pretty impressed when we were at the park a couple of weeks ago and the line was never over 45-60 minutes (we only waited 25 minutes for our it the first time we rode).