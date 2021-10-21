Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces RMC Raptor for 2022

Six Flags Magic Mountain will welcome the world's tallest and longest single-rail coaster to its world-record line-up next year. The park this morning announced that Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will open as the Magic Mountain's 20th roller coaster in 2022.

The Raptor coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction will feature a top speed of 58 mph, a height of 131 feet, and an 87-degree first drop on 3,300 feet of track - stats similar to RMC's Jersey Devil Coaster, which opened earlier this year at Six Flags Great Adventure.

"This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain's coaster count to an unprecedented 20, the most in the world," Park President Don McCoy said.



Wonder Woman Flight of Courage's layout. Images courtesy Six Flags

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will feature a "themed entrance portal and queue inspired by the hidden island of Themyscira" in its home in the park's six-acre DC Universe land. On board, the ride will feature an overbanked cutback and three inversions: a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.

The ride will feature four 12-person single-file trains on its single-rail track. Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is set to open in the summer of 2022. When it does, Six Flags Magic Mountain will match Six Flags Fiesta Texas as the only parks with two RMC coasters, with Wonder Woman Flight of Courage joining Twisted Colossus, which opened in 2015.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (7)