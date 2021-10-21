Epcot Announces 2022 Festival of the Arts Dates

Walt Disney World has announced the dates for the next Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which returns in January.

Next year's event starts January 14 and will continue through February 21, 2022. It also brings the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series to the America Gardens Theatre in World Showcase.

Disney has not revealed which Broadway performers will be taking the stage for those concerts. But fans can expect the return of the festival's Food Studios, chalk art, photo ops, scavenger hunt, and paint-by-number mural, as well as visual and performing artists' showcases.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is the first of the park's many festivals throughout the year, followed by the Flower & Garden and Food & Wine festivals, before the Festival of the Holidays wraps the year.

* * *

