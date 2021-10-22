Cedar Point to Get New Causeway in City Tax Deal

Theme park fans will be paying more to visit Cedar Point next year as a result of two new tax increases. The City of Sandusky and Cedar Point owner Cedar Fair have revealed a plan that will use increased admission taxes and a parking tax to pay for up to $100 million in improvements in the city over the next 20 years.

One of those improvements will be a rebuilt causeway into the park, which will include a dedicated lane for pedestrians. That lane will become an extension of the Sandusky Bay Pathway, which the new taxes also are helping to fund.

The Sandusky Register detailed the agreement. Additional improvements include a new water taxi service between downtown Sandusky and Cedar Point, a new recreation center in the city with a focus on youth programming, support for programming at the Sandusky State Theatre, and additional money for local streets, as well as for the local parks, police, and fire departments.

Cedar Point will get naming rights to the community center and the Sandusky State Theatre auditorium, and Cedar Fair agrees to retain a corporate presence in Sandusky as part of the deal.

To pay for the improvements, the city's admission tax will double from four to eight percent, with the addition of an 8% parking tax on cars entering Cedar Point. Those taxes are expected to raise an additional $4.5 million a year for the city, according to city officials.

Cedar Point typically attracts more than three million visitors a year during its season from May through October, though many of those fans are visiting on season passes, so they would not be paying the admission tax or parking tax on each trip to the park.

