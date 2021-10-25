Disneyland to Bring Back Trams Next Year

The trams are coming back to the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland announced this morning that it will resume tram service between its parking structures and the theme parks. The trams have been sidelined since parks closed for the pandemic back in March 2020.

Disney has not revealed a start date for the trams' return, but insiders note that the target is sometime early next year. Disneyland's trams run between the security check that serves the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structure and Downtown Disney, dropping guests steps away from the entrances to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

On the other side of the esplanade, bus service connects the theme parks to the Toy Story Lot on Harbor Boulevard. Those buses, which are operated by the City of Anaheim, have been running for some time now. That has led to many Disneyland fans who do not want to - or cannot - make the long walk between the parking structures and the parks to use the Toy Story Lot, where they can get a ride from and back to their cars. With the trams' return next year, the parking structures will become a more attractive option for many of fans.

If you missed this morning's other big news, ticket prices have gone up for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. In addition, the resort has stopped selling its top-level Dream Key annual pass, declaring it to be "sold out." For more, please see our story, Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Ends Some Annual Pass Sales.

If you would like to beat the price increase and buy at the old prices, please visit our our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page, where a very limited inventory of tickets discounted from the old prices remain available.

