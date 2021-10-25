Here's How to Get Disneyland Tickets at the Old Prices

In case you haven't heard yet, Disneyland raised its ticket prices early this morning. But it's not too late to get your hands on Disneyland tickets at the old prices.

Heck, we can get you tickets for even less than the old prices.

Prices for Disneyland's one-park-per-day multi-day tickets went up $20, while multi-day Park Hoppers went up $25. But our travel partner - who is an authorized reseller by Disneyland - still has a limited supply of discounted tickets based on the old prices.

You can save up to $28-43 a ticket on One-Park-Per-Day tickets and $35-51 a ticket on Park Hoppers when you buy through our partner. But the quantities are limited and will sell out soon. These tickets can be used anytime in the next 14 months, though, so they are your last-chance, best opportunity to lock in lower prices for your next Disneyland visit.

To see the available tickets and to buy, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

