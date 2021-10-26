Disneyland Teases Return of Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney Parks this morning teased a potential return of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland.
A post on the Disney Parks TikTok account showed a truck backing up to a warehouse, where one of the snail floats from the parade was scooting around the empty floor. The parade's theme, "Baroque Hoedown" played as the video clip ended with the words "To Be Continued" as a smiling Disneyland truck driver pulled away.
@disneyparks Thousands of sparkling lights ? #ToBeContinued #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #Magic #Lights ? original sound - Disney Parks
The Main Street Electrical Parade last played at Disneyland in late 2019, completing a brief run before the short-lived Magic Happens parade bowed in early 2020. Disneyland has not resumed daily parades since the pandemic closed Magic Happens.
But just to keep this hype train rolling, here's our video of the Main Street Electrical Parade's last return to Disneyland.
Do you want to see the MSEP come back to Disneyland?
Disneyland’s go to Hail Mary and the GOAT of Disney parades. Not only will be the perfect as the first parade back to the park, but it will be just in time for the 50th anniversary of it.
Well now we know the focus of the 2022 promotions, "Retro Future....Return to the Past!" Come back to the Parks to see your past favorites because nothing is new....err I mean experience Fantasmic, Main Street Electrical Parade, Ride Splash Mountain for the final time...etc. This feels a bit like a Rock band making another Final Farewell Tour, featuring all of your favorite rides and shows.
It was such an absolute let-down when they brought the ELP back to Disneyland only to reveal . . . they replaced the original soundtrack with a remake that sucked the life out it. It was so disappointing, it was worse than not seeing at all.
I love the MSEP, but I also would have loved more time with Magic Happens. And Paint the Night deserves another go in the parks, too.
In my dream Disneyland Resort, Magic Happens is the daytime parade at Disneyland, and the MSEP and Paint the Night run after dark at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, respectively.
Robert I must one up you! My dream would be a new abc improved Spectromagic for WDW’s 50th!! The same soundtrack and intro float (with LED) but then a mix of old and new!
I’d love to see a Captain EO parade, where the dancers walk with rejected kites from the River show at AK, while each holds hand-held projection mapping technology to blast favorite scenes from Star Wars and Frozen onto the torsos of each other. Maybe I dreamt that. But I think we can all agree it sounds like a money maker for a hard ticket event.
My dream resort is bringing back Horizons, Adventurers Club and River Country but like this too.
I don't think the question is if the MSEP will return, it's only a matter of when and how much extra on top of admission Disney will charge guests to watch it.