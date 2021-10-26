Disneyland Teases Return of Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney Parks this morning teased a potential return of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland.

A post on the Disney Parks TikTok account showed a truck backing up to a warehouse, where one of the snail floats from the parade was scooting around the empty floor. The parade's theme, "Baroque Hoedown" played as the video clip ended with the words "To Be Continued" as a smiling Disneyland truck driver pulled away.

The Main Street Electrical Parade last played at Disneyland in late 2019, completing a brief run before the short-lived Magic Happens parade bowed in early 2020. Disneyland has not resumed daily parades since the pandemic closed Magic Happens.

But just to keep this hype train rolling, here's our video of the Main Street Electrical Parade's last return to Disneyland.

Do you want to see the MSEP come back to Disneyland?

