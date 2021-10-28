Tokyo Disney Announces Opening Date for Toy Story Hotel

Tokyo Disney's newest hotel will open April 5, 2022, the resort announced today.
The new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel will feature 595 moderate-priced guest rooms, inspired by Andy's room from the Disney/Pixar Toy Story films.
Breakfast and dinner buffets will be available in the hotel's 300-seat Lotso Garden Cafe. The hotel is located next to the Bayside Station on the Tokyo Disney Resort Line monorail, which provides access to the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. Note that Tokyo Disney's monorail is a paid system, and Toy Story Hotel hotel guests do not receive a free ticket.
The Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel will be the fourth on-site Disney hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort and its fifth overall. It is also the resort's first moderate-priced hotel, joining the value-priced, off-site Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel and the on-site, deluxe-priced Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Hotel MiraCosta.
This will be Disney's second Toy Story-themed hotel, joining the one at Shanghai Disney.
I wonder what type of prices a "moderate" hotel fetches in Tokyo Disney?
The lowest prices I could find for the "value" Celebration Hotel were 26,000 yen a night, which is about $229, so... more than that.
Meanwhile, I am finding rooms at the Hilton Tokyo Bay, which is next door to the Toy Story Hotel, for 9,800 yen, or about $86 a night. I have stayed there, and that's a good hotel and probably the best value of any on-site hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Thanks for the info Robert! Wow, 86 a night for that Hilton Tokyo Bay is a heck of a deal. Somehow though I feel that once Japan re-opens, that 86 bucks wont stick. As for the Toy Story hotel yeah based on the Celebration hotel, 300-350 a night seems probable.
Is there a reason why the monorail costs money to ride at Tokyo? I'm not familiar with the resort, but seems awfully strange to charge for transport if it doesn't go outside of TDR, especially if there's a far hike between destinations.
I've been to Tokyo Disney and been on their monorail transportation thing. Although it is themed to Disney, such as having Mickey's silhouette on the windows, the system itself is maintained and operated by the entity that also manages other Tokyo transportation systems. Hence the reason for it having a cost. At least that's how I make sense of it.
Tough to tell from the picture (So, I might totally take this back later), but the rooms look a little nicer than some of WDW's Deluxe Resort rooms. [Also Robert, tiny small thing: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort doesn't have a Toy Story Hotel.]