Tokyo Disney Announces Opening Date for Toy Story Hotel

Tokyo Disney's newest hotel will open April 5, 2022, the resort announced today.

The new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel will feature 595 moderate-priced guest rooms, inspired by Andy's room from the Disney/Pixar Toy Story films.



Concept image courtesy Oriental Land Co.

Breakfast and dinner buffets will be available in the hotel's 300-seat Lotso Garden Cafe. The hotel is located next to the Bayside Station on the Tokyo Disney Resort Line monorail, which provides access to the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. Note that Tokyo Disney's monorail is a paid system, and Toy Story Hotel hotel guests do not receive a free ticket.

The Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel will be the fourth on-site Disney hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort and its fifth overall. It is also the resort's first moderate-priced hotel, joining the value-priced, off-site Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel and the on-site, deluxe-priced Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Hotel MiraCosta.

This will be Disney's second Toy Story-themed hotel, joining the one at Shanghai Disney.

