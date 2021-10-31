Warner Bros. World Stars in New Music Video

How many times have you seen a theme park in a movie, TV show, or music video? Well, here's another example for you. And it features a park that many of you might not yet have had the chance to experience in person.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi stars in a new music video from the international pop group Now United. Formed a few years back by pop guru Simon Fuller, Now United includes 18 performers from 18 countries. The video for "Future Me" was filmed in the indoor theme park's Gotham and Metropolis lands, with the finale taking over Warner Bros. Plaza.

For more on Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, please read our opening night review and well as our podcast with Creative Director Dave Cobb.

For tickets to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, please visit our international travel partner's Warner Bros. World tickets page.

