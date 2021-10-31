Are Coaster Counts a Good Thing for Theme Park Fans?

Do you keep a coaster count? Many roller coaster fans keep a running count of the number of coasters they have ridden around the country or the world. But is keeping a coaster count a good thing for fans to do?

I thought of this question after reading a recent interview in The New York Times with Rick Steves. You might not think of roller coasters when you think of Steves, who built his business on introducing millions of Americans to travel through Europe. But Steves is my role model in travel journalism - someone who provides consistent, thoughtful insight about travel and its importance to individuals and society.

The interviewer asked Steves about keeping track of how many countries he has visited. Steves replied, "Why would you? Is it a contest? Anybody who brags about how many countries they’ve been to — that’s no basis for the value of the travel they’ve done. You could have been to 100 countries and learned nothing, or you can go to Mexico and be a citizen of the planet. I find that there’s no correlation between people who count their countries and people who open their heart and their soul to the cultures they’re in."

I feel much the same about coaster counts. Look, if you want to keep a coaster count because that number helps keep you excited about roller coasters and parks and travel, then go for it! But if you want to use that number as a flex to "prove" your superiority to other fans, please stop.

Fanbases grow toxic when they choose to create and enforce hierarchies over welcoming and encouraging new fans. I love seeing fans talk about coasters they have ridden, just as I like hearing Rick Steves talk about the all places he has visited in Europe. If fans want to share lists of coasters they have ridden as a way to help other people discover potential new adventures for themselves, that's a great way to welcome and encourage new roller coaster fans.

But too often I hear fans instead sharing a number in some misguided attempt to impress, or worse, intimidate other fans. That's not welcoming, and I don't want any part of it.

A coaster count does not motivate me, so I never have bothered with one. The only travel related count I keep is the number of U.S. states I've not yet visited, which had been holding at one now for the past five years. I have kept track of that number to inspire me to plan road trips to different parts of the country and see places I had not before. The much larger number of countries - and roller coasters - in the world deters me from using those numbers to inspire any future travel.

Please don't get me wrong. I am all for people riding more roller coasters, as well as visiting more theme parks and traveling to more countries. As Steves often does, I also want to inspire people to get out of their comfort zones and discover new adventures. Theme parks drew me to my first trips to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, where I discovered much more of what those destinations offered. I want to show fans how accessible much of the world can be, with proper planning.

So I make no judgments about the numbers you keep to describe and inspire your travel. Just remember that being a fan is not a competition. No number makes you more of, or better, a fan than anyone else who loves roller coasters, theme parks, or travel.

* * *

