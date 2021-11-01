What's Up for the Holidays at America's Theme Parks?

Goodbye Halloween and hello Christmas! It's November and that means the start of holiday season events at theme parks across the country. Let's look forward to some of the highlights coming this month, with links to available ticket deals.

Disneyland

The Holidays start November 12 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, with the return of "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks, and It's a Small World Holiday at Disneyland, and the Disney Festival of Holidays, ¡Viva Navidad!, and the Cars Land makeovers at Disney California Adventure. The Holidays will continue through January 9, 2022. Disneyland tickets

Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Merry Farm stars November 19 and runs through January 2, 2022. The Merry Christmas, Snoopy! ice show takes over the Walter Knott Theatre, while the musical Home for the Holidays takes the stage in Calico, which also hosts a Christmas Crafts Village as well as the nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Camp Snoopy hosts a Christmas light show, and Santa will welcome young visitors in Santa’s Christmas Cabin. Knott's Berry Farm tickets

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal is waiting until after Thanksgiving to begin its Christmas celebration in Hollywood. "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" begin on November 26. Universal Studios Hollywood tickets

Universal Orlando

But Universal is kicking things off earlier in Orlando, where Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort begin November 13. Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's will return will return to Universal Studios Florida, where Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees will perform their holiday show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley. Islands of Adventure welcomes back The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle show and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular's live musical retelling of the "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Universal Orlando tickets

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration runs November 13 through January 2 and features the Winter Wonderland on Ice ice-skating show, meet and greets with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa, and more than 3 million lights in displays throughout the park. SeaWorld Orlando tickets

Busch Gardens Tampa

In Tampa, Busch Gardens Christmas Town starts November 12 and continues through January 2. New this year will be the Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s North Pole Experience, joining returning favorites Christmas on Ice, Elmo’s Christmas Wish, Three Kings Journey, Holly Jolly Express, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Busch Gardens Tampa tickets

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Christmas Town runs the same dates in Virginia, where Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration will debut this season, along with "Unto Us" in Il Teatro di San Marco, "Up on the Haus Top" in Das Festhaus, and the North Pole Nightcap Bar. Elsewhere, Scrooge No More returns to the Globe Theatre, Elmo’s Christmas Wish to Sesame Street Forest of Fun and the O’Tannenbaum light show returns in front of Festhaus. Busch Gardens Williamsburg tickets

