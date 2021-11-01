Madame Tussaud Joins IAAPA Hall of Fame

The IAAPA Expo returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center later this month, but the attractions industry association is not waiting for that to announce its new inductees to the IAAPA Hall of Fame.

The IAAPA Hall of Fame announcement traditionally highlights the Expo's kick-off event, but IAAPA this year has again chosen to go with a virtual announcement ceremony. And this year's first inductee is one of the biggest names in global attractions - Madame Tussaud.

In case you thought Madame Tussauds was just a brand name, consider this enshrinement a history lesson. Born Anna Maria Grosholtz in 1761, young Marie learned wax modeling from a Swiss doctor for whom her mother was the housekeeper.

She later followed him to Paris, working for him creating wax models of celebrities and aristocrats. Escaping execution as a royal sympathizer during the French Revolution, she inherited the doctor's collection, then married François Tussaud before moving to London. There, Marie Tussaud continued crafting wax models, eventually opening the wax museum that bears her name. Today, the more than two dozen Merlin-owned Madame Tussauds museums together welcome more than 10 million visitors annually around the world.

IAAPA also inducted Playcenter CEO Marcelo Gutglas, whom IAAPA credited with bringing the theme park industry to Brazil. You can learn more about Tussaud and Gutglas in this morning's official announcement video above.

The 2021 IAAPA Expo runs November 15-19 in Orlando. Keep watching Theme Park Insider for coverage.

