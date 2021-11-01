Last Chance for Cheaper Disneyland Tickets

The deadline is approaching to buy multi-day Disneyland tickets at their old prices. Disneyland raised its ticket prices last week, but authorized resellers are allowed to continue selling discounted tickets at their old prices, but only for a limited time.

That means you can get Disneyland tickets for up to $50 off their new prices if you buy them from our travel partner before Wednesday.

With Magic Key reservations pretty much gone for the entire holiday season, daily tickets such as these are your only chance to visit Disneyland during from Thanksgiving to New Year's if you don't have a reservation already.



Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle for Christmas

These tickets can be used anytime in the next 14 months but they go away on Wednesday or when supplies are sold out - whichever comes first. After that, prices are going up for everyone, with no loophole like this one to exploit. So if you're thinking about a Disneyland visit anytime this year or next, this is your best chance to get the best deal on admission. Disneyland tickets

