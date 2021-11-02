SeaWorld Orlando Prepares for a Christmas Celebration

Nightly fireworks and a new music festival highlight the attractions at SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration, which starts November 12.

"Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale" will close each day during SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration, through its end on January 2, 2022. As the title says, the show features fireworks and fountains, accompanied by holiday music, and will play nightly at park close this year.

The new music festival is Sounds of the Season, which will bring a variety of acts to the Nautilus Theater each weekend during the celebration. This year's other new attraction is the Elmo's Christmas Wish Show, which stars Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe, all helping Elmo to find his Christmas wish.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Returning attractions this year include the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, Winter Wonderland On Ice skating show, and Rudolph’s ChristmasTown, including the Rudolph's Movie Experience in the Sea Port Theater. Guests are also invited to ice skate at Bayside Stadium and visit Santa near Wild Arctic. You can refuel at the Christmas Market along Bayside Pathway, which will feature holiday gifts for sale as well as holiday food and drinks, including Butterscotch Hot Chocolate and the new Peppermint Berry Julep and Mistletoe Margarita.

Also during the Christmas Celebration, SeaWorld Orlando will celebrate Hanukkah from November 28 through December 6 with a menorah lighting in Sesame Street Land. For Kwanzaa, Sesame Street Land will host a nightly lighting of the kinara, from December 26 through January 1. And a special fireworks performance will celebrate New Year's Eve on December 31.

