Knott's Sets the Stage for the Return of Merry Farm

Five holiday shows and more than half a dozen musical acts will entertain visitors to the Knott's Merry Farm holiday event at Knott's Berry Farm this year.

The return of Knott's Merry Farm begins November 19 and continues through January 2, 2022 at the Buena Park theme park. Headline attractions will include the return of the Merry Christmas, Snoopy! ice skating show in the Walter Knott Theater and the Home for the Holidays musical on the Calico Mine Stage.

Over at the Bird Cage Theatre, Knott's melodrama company will perform Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and Marley's Wings, with the latter featuring a new musical score in a riff on "It's a Wonderful Life," where the Ghost of Jacob Marley tries to earn his angel's wings.



Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

A Peanuts Guide to Christmas rounds out the show line over at the Camp Snoopy Theatre, where the gang will meet fans after the show at the adjacent meet and greet area.

This year's Knott's Merry Farm musical line-up includes Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies performing in Wagon Camp, Calico Carolers in Ghost Town, The Sleigh Bells a capella group in Calico Park, Bluegrass Duo at Fireman's BBQ, Rockin’ Reindeer at Boardwalk BBQ, and Mariachi Angelitas on the Fiesta Plaza Stage. Swing bands also will take the stage in the Boardwalk Ballroom, which becomes Tinsel Top Club for Merry Farm.

Visitors can meet Santa Claus in Santa's Christmas Cabin, which takes over the Wilderness Dance Hall. Mrs. Claus' Kitchen next door will feature cookie decorating, while a Snow and Glow experience fills Ghost Town with lights and snow at sunset. Knott's also will roll out holiday food and drinks throughout the park.

Some performances and musical acts will be available only on select nights, and Knott's will post daily scheduled to its official mobile app. For discounted tickets to Knott's Merry Farm, please visit our travel partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

And for details about holiday celebrations at other U.S. theme parks, including links to discounted tickets, please see our earlier post, What's Up for the Holidays at America's Theme Parks?

