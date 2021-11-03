RunDisney's 'Surprise Weekend' to Celebrate Disney Rides

Walt Disney World will celebrate three popular attractions from Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom during its runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend next year.

When Disney announced the return of runDisney events last summer, it included a "Surprise" weekend on the calendar, but did not reveal what that surprise theme would be. Today, runDisney announced that the weekend's three races will be themed to Expedition Everest, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure.

The Expedition Everest 5K will run the evening of April 1, 2022, with a scavenger hunt for participants during the race. The next day, the Race for the Taste 10K will celebrate the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure dark ride in the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase.

Then, on the morning of April 3, the Springtime Surprise Weekend wraps up with The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror 10-Miler, in honor of DHS' popular drop ride.

Disney will offer a Springtime Surprise Challenge for runners who participate in all three events, which total 19.3 miles. And runDisney will kick off the weekend with a sunrise yoga event in front of Magic Kingdom's Cinderella Castle.

Registration for the Springtime Surprise Weekend begins December at rundisney.com, with fees ranging from $75 to $445. Other remaining events on the 2021-22 runDisney calendar are the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend on January 5-9 and the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend on February 24-27.

