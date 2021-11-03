Who's Ready for an 'Incredible' Challenge on Disney's New Ship?

Families cruising on the new Disney Wish will have a chance to compete in a game-show-type competition in the ship's Hero Zone sports facility.

Themed to Disney/Pixar's "The Incredibles," the Disney Wish's Incredi-Games will feature hosts, music, and special effects as families compete in several activities in the Hero Zone, while spectators watch and cheer from a balcony viewing space.

Heroes will first test their strength by busting through a “brick” wall during Mr. Incredible’s Power Punch.

Jack-Jack’s Whack-A Rac will pit players against Rocky and his raccoon friends, whom you might remember from "The Incredibles 2."

Only the most flexible families will conquer the twists and turns of Elastigirl’s Stretch-O-Rama.

Family speedsters will be the front-runners of Dash’s Mad Dash Mayhem.

Violet’s Force Field Swing will send supers soaring across a lava field. (Remember, we are using our incredible imaginations here!)

Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

When it is not hosting the games, the Hero Zone will be available for passengers to play basketball, soccer, table tennis, air hockey, foosball, and shuffleboard. The Disney Cruise Line's new Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022 from Port Canaveral with three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

