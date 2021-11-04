Disneyland's Spider-Man Ride Drops Virtual Queue

Disneyland's new Spider-Man ditched its virtual queue for a traditional stand-by queue this morning.

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure opened its walk-up queue at Disney California Adventure and by mid-morning reported a 50-minute wait. Compare that to a 45-minute wait at Radiator Springs Racers, which typically posts the longest stand-by waits in DCA, and you can see that while Spider-Man does have the longest wait in the park, it's a relatively light crowd at California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort today.

Disneyland previously announced that it would retire the virtual queue as the default option for Web Slingers, but would keep that option available "as needed." The Walt Disney World Resort recently dropped its virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but so far Disneyland has continued to use a virtual queue for its installation of that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction.

