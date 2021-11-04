Disneyland's Spider-Man Ride Drops Virtual Queue

Disneyland's new Spider-Man ditched its virtual queue for a traditional stand-by queue this morning.
Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure opened its walk-up queue at Disney California Adventure and by mid-morning reported a 50-minute wait. Compare that to a 45-minute wait at Radiator Springs Racers, which typically posts the longest stand-by waits in DCA, and you can see that while Spider-Man does have the longest wait in the park, it's a relatively light crowd at California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort today.
Disneyland previously announced that it would retire the virtual queue as the default option for Web Slingers, but would keep that option available "as needed." The Walt Disney World Resort recently dropped its virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but so far Disneyland has continued to use a virtual queue for its installation of that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction.
The line for this ride was seemingly designed to be punishing--bare sunlight, crap theming, the overflow is into a parking lot out back where you can see Spidey's dirty dumpster. It's designed to push people toward paying an extra fee to skip it.
But the ride itself is 12% improved Midway Mania, you're basically paying extra to ride a slightly better version of something you can do for free just a short walk away.
As with Radiator Springs, if my choice will now become standby in a huge line or pay more to ride it, I'll never ride either of them (after rope drop) again.
WDW dropped their virtual queue for RotR not long before Genie launched, so I would expect DL is doing the same in preparation for its Genie launch with Webslingers being added as a individual Lightning Lane purchase.
I have wondered if DL will have more than just 2 individual Lightning Lane rides per park given that there are only 2 different parks.