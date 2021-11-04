Disney Reveals the Destination D23 Event Line-Up

Disney's official D23 fan club this morning revealed the event line-up for this month's Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The two-day celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary, as well as plenty of other happenings throughout The Walt Disney Company, is sold out. But fans can watch the events online via Destination D23 Live! Presented by Topps. The event kicks off in the 9am (Eastern) hour on Saturday, November 20 with a presentation by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro, who will share a "first look at some of the newest projects around the world."

At this point, we know that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at Walt Disney World's Epcot sometime next year, followed by Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in Disneyland's Toontown in 2023. Overseas, the new Fantasy Springs port will open in Tokyo DisneySea in late 2023 or early 2024. Beyond those projects, we are awaiting announcements about opening timeframes for the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster at WDW's Magic Kingdom, as well as the new Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland, the Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland, and Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park outside Paris.

Other Destination D23 sessions Saturday afternoon will include a look at the making of the new Cirque Du Soliel show at Disney Springs, Drawn to Life, and world building for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience that opens next spring at Walt Disney World. On Sunday, Walt Disney Imagineers will talk about the Disney Cruise Line's new Disney Wish, which sets sail in June 2022.

Other sessions throughout the weekend will offer deep dives into the history, entertainment, and food of the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as a look at what's trending and what's next for Disney's Disney+ streaming service. For the complete line-up, visit the D23 website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)