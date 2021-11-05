Theme Park Insider Award Nominations Open in Two Weeks

We are just two weeks from the kick-off of our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

Two weeks from today, we will email the first nominations forms to our newsletter subscribers. Those nominations not only will help us pick the finalists in each category, they also will determine the recommendations we make for rides, shows, and restaurants in our theme park guides for 2022.



Last year's Best Theme Park winner: Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. Which park do you think should win this year?

So if you would like a say in what we honor, please register now for our newsletter. It's free and comes each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with links to all the new content here on ThemeParkInsider.com. With social media algorithms going nuts these days, email newsletters (along with RSS feeds) remain the best way to get access to all the content from the sources you really want to follow.

And I hope that we are one of those sources!

I invite you to check out last year's winners, as well as our readers' picks last year for Best Attractions, Best Roller Coasters, and Best Shows. This year we will be adding three new categories to the Theme Park Insider Awards: Best Halloween Event, Best Holiday Event, and industry Insider of the Year.

The nomination forms we email to our newsletter subscribers will be the only way to nominate locations, events and people for the honors, so please sign up today, because we want to include your voice in this process.

Once the nominations are in, we will begin posting final round votes on the ThemeParkInsider.com front page in early December. Then we will announce the winners and post the updated theme park guides and ranking pages on January 1, 2022.

Thank you for reading Theme Park Insider, and I hope that you will participate as we look ahead to honoring the industry's best in 2022. Again, here is the link to subscribe to the newsletter.

Replies (0)