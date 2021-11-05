Where Is Your Dream Vacation Destination?

What is the best destination to visit for a theme park vacation? You can find top parks in pretty much any major tourist region around the world, but which one really captures your imagination? If you could visit anywhere, where is the place you would choose to go?

Let's start with California - the home to the original parks from Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. It's Legoland's first home in America, too, as well as the home of the most-visited parks from Six Flags and Cedar Fair.

Or maybe you prefer the roller coasters in the Midwest - the home to record-setting rides at Cedar Point, Kings Island, Holiday World, and Six Flags Great America.

The Atlantic coast also offer many great attractions, from Carowinds in the Carolinas up to Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion in Virginia then to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania and on up the coast to other parks including Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

But the attendance king is the United States is Florida - home to the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts, as well as SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Legoland.

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom offers many Merlin-owned theme parks, including the historic Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, just outside London. It's also home to the popular Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Legoland Windsor, as well as many smaller attractions across Britain.

Perhaps Europe would be your pick. Not only is the continent home to Disneyland Paris, there's also Europe Park, Efteling, PortAventura World, and Tivoli Gardens - which might be the grandfather of all parks worldwide.

The United Arab Emirates has come on strong in the past decade, offering not just Warner Bros. World and Ferrari World on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, but also the Dubai Parks and Resorts' Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and a Legoland. The Expo 2020 Dubai world's fair is happening right now, too.

China has shown the largest growth in theme park attractions over the past decade, however, with the new Universal Studios Beijing this year joining Shanghai Disneyland and other highly-visited parks from Chimelong and OCT Group. Let's also count Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park here, too.

South Korea offers two of the world's most popular parks in Everland and Lotte World.

Japan is the home to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, as well as Universal's most-visited park, Universal Studios Japan and its new Super Nintendo World. You also can visit the popular Nagashima Spa Land or Fuji-Q Highland.

Finally, Australia offers the Gold Coast theme parks of DreamWorld, Warner Bros. Movie World, and Sea World.

If you want to consider other attractions at these destinations, please go ahead. It's your dream vacation, after all. So in voting below, don't just pick the destination you visit most often, or that you will visit next, or that you think you best can afford. We want to hear which destination appeals most to you and your family. And in the comments, please tell us why.

