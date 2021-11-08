Disneyland, Disney World Offer Early Entry to Disney+ Subs

If you subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service and have a Disney Parks Pass reservation for this Friday, you might plan to set the alarm ahead a bit. Because you will be getting early entry to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.
It's all for Disney+ Day on November 12. On that day only, Disney will be letting Disney+ subscribers and their travel parties into the parks 30 minutes before their official opening time.
In addition, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida and Disneyland in California, subscribers will find a special blue carpet welcome, and Disney will offer free PhotoPass downloads to Disney+ subscribers for pictures taken that day at select locations. Visitors should log into the official My Disney Experience or Disneyland app with the Disney account that subscribes to Disney+ for access.
You can find the complete list of Disney+ Day promotions on Disney's website.
* * *
So let me get this straight: paying $850 a night to stay at the Grand Californian doesn't get me into the parks early any more, but paying $9.99 to subscribe to Disney+ does?
I've said it before and I'll say it again: Bob Chapek is Satan and the current Disney Board are lesser demons.