SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration Kicks Off This Weekend

Two new shows and a snowfall experience lead the return of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration in San Diego this Friday.

The park's Nautilus Amphitheater will stage Santa's Circus Show this holiday season. The new production promises "an interactive family-friendly show with breathtaking stunts, illusion, comedy, and everything people love about Christmas," according to the park.



Elmo's Christmas Wish Show. Photo courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

Also joining the line-up this year is Elmo's Christmas Wish Show, which will play in the Mission Bay Theater. This production is debuting at several other SeaWorld/Busch Gardens parks around the country this year and features Sesame Street characters Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish.

SeaWorld San Diego also will stage a "Snowfall in Jingle Bell Square" on select nights during the Christmas Celebration. The park will host its Holiday Fireworks display on select nights, too.

Returning holiday attractions include Sesame Street Christmas Village, Rudolph's Christmastown, Santa's Cottage, Tunnel of Lights, and Clyde & Seamore's Christmas Special. The Holiday Brunch with Elmo and Friends and Christmas Cookies with Cookie Monster will be back, and holiday food and drinks will be available to purchase throughout the park during the celebration, which runs through January 2, 2022.

