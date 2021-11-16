Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

California Is Getting a New Pirate Ride in 2022

November 16, 2021, 12:29 PM · A new pirate-themed dark ride adventure is coming to Monterey's historic Cannery Row next year.

Sally Dark Rides will partner Daniels Wood Land on Treasure Hunt - The Ride at Monterey Bay, the companies announced today at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. The standalone attraction will fill the basement at 700 Cannery Row with an interactive dark ride themed to real-life California pirate Hippolyte Bouchard.

The 8,145 square-foot attraction will occupy the basement of 700 Cannery Row in Monterey Bay. The theme will be the previously undiscovered "Cannery Caverns," which visitors will explore in four-person Cavern Cars. Of course, things must go terribly wrong, and riders will have to shoot their way to safety by fighting sea monsters and a skeleton crew as they hunt for Captain Bouchard's hidden treasure.

I talked with Creative Director Rich Hill about the ride.

Treasure Hunt - The Ride will open in 2022.

Earlier today: Interactive Dark Ride Will Highlight Iowa Theme Park's Debut

* * *
Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter and you can support Theme Park Insider without having to wade through the madness of all those social media feeds.

Replies (1)

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
November 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM

There will now be two (2) Sally Dark Rides within an hour of each other between this new attraction and the Haunted Castle dark ride at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on the north side of the Monterey Bay! Not a bad day trip if you're doing a California road trip.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Universal's Nintendo, Pets Lead 2022 Thea Award Winners

Universal's Nintendo, Pets Lead 2022 Thea Award Winners

Interactive Dark Ride Will Highlight Iowa Theme Park's Debut

Interactive Dark Ride Will Highlight Iowa Theme Park's Debut

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Get News, Discounts