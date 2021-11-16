California Is Getting a New Pirate Ride in 2022

A new pirate-themed dark ride adventure is coming to Monterey's historic Cannery Row next year.

Sally Dark Rides will partner Daniels Wood Land on Treasure Hunt - The Ride at Monterey Bay, the companies announced today at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. The standalone attraction will fill the basement at 700 Cannery Row with an interactive dark ride themed to real-life California pirate Hippolyte Bouchard.

The 8,145 square-foot attraction will occupy the basement of 700 Cannery Row in Monterey Bay. The theme will be the previously undiscovered "Cannery Caverns," which visitors will explore in four-person Cavern Cars. Of course, things must go terribly wrong, and riders will have to shoot their way to safety by fighting sea monsters and a skeleton crew as they hunt for Captain Bouchard's hidden treasure.

I talked with Creative Director Rich Hill about the ride.

Treasure Hunt - The Ride will open in 2022.

