Tom Williams at Retire at Universal; Woodbury to Top Spot

A leadership change is coming at the top of Universal Parks & Resorts.

Longtime Universal Parks Chairman Tom Williams is set to retire from the company on March 16, 2022, Universal announced today. He will be replaced by Universal Parks & Resorts Vice Chairman and Universal Creative President Mark Woodbury, effective January 1.

Under Williams and Woodbury, Universal has been on a hot creative and business streak during the past decade, with award-winning attractions based on Harry Potter, Nintendo, and other major IPs driving record attendance and profits at Universal's theme parks around the world.

"Tom's journey has been the journey of Parks itself," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said. "His vision and leadership has made parks a vital and vibrant business and has helped define modern theme park entertainment for us and the entire industry."

Williams joined Universal Recreation Group in 1987 from Yosemite Park & Curry Company. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Orlando before taking over the lead position for Universal Parks. He was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Woodbury won the Themed Entertainment Association's Buzz Price Thea Award for lifetime achievement in 2019.

"Mark has unique and essential insight into everything that makes Universal Parks & Resorts successful," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said. "Beyond his ability to create incredibly innovative guest experiences, he has tremendous experience with strategy, financials, stewardship of the Universal Parks brand and so much more. He has also been a key part of planning for the future of Universal Parks & Resorts. All this makes him perfect for this role."

If you are planning a visit to Universal's theme parks, excellent deals are available on our partner's Universal Orlando tickets and Universal Studios Hollywood tickets pages.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)