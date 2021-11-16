Visiting Disneyland? Here's an Extra $5 Off the Lowest Price

Thinking about a trip to Disneyland but looking for a ticket deal? We've got you.

For a limited time, you can get an additional $5 off the already discounted prices offered through our Disney-authorized ticket partner. These discounts are available on multi-day tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including both one park per day and Park Hopper tickets.

You can shop for the ticket on our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

The tickets start at $246 for a two-day ticket and discounts range from $9-27 per ticket off Disneyland's prices. Then you can take an additional $5 a ticket off of that with the promo code SAVE5. Just enter the code in the promo code space after you select your tickets and click to check out.

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort continue through January 9, 2022, with the return of the A Christmas Fantasy parade and Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks at Disneyland and the Festival of the Holidays and the Encanto-themed ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure.

And at the bottom of the Disneyland tickets page, you can find links to Disneyland ticket packages including other southern California theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm. There's also a link to buy the discounted Southern California Attraction Pass as well as hotel packages with Disneyland Good Neighbor Hotels, including several within walking distance of the parks.

