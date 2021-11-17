'Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives' Debuts This Weekend

Disney fans can get an in-depth look inside the Walt Disney Archives, starting this weekend on the Disney+ streaming service.

"Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives" debuts this Friday, November 19 on Disney+. Directed by John Gleim and hosted by Disney Legend Don Hahn, the documentary offers a look at some of the iconic treasures held by the archives, as well as interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Pixar's Pete Docter, Disney Legend Mark Hamill, and others.

"They work in dark rooms all day long with white gloves on, which is not unlike Mickey Mouse himself," Hahn said of the Walt Disney Archives' cast members, in an online press event earlier this month. "To be able to go there and talk to these people and see their enthusiasm for what they're doing, then see them open a crate full of Peter Ellenshaw matte paintings and stuff, it just makes me giddy."



Photo courtesy Disney's D23 Official Fan Club

The film takes its cue from The Reluctant Dragon, a 1941 Disney film that followed comedian Robert Benchley as he wandered around the then-new Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank.

"John put me in the exact same place that Robert Benchley started back in the '40s," Hahn said. "And we spend our whole tour kind of looking for Walt Disney's office, which is a little bit like the plot of that movie was. So that was really fun."

"The archives was created was to document the creation of The Walt Disney Company and who Walt Disney was, and what what he did," Becky Cline, Director of Walt Disney Archives, said. "And so, by making the end goal being [visiting] Walt Disney's office, we learn a lot about him, too."

"Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives" joins a growing list of Disney Parks-related content on Disney+, including "The Imagineering Story," "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom," and "Behind the Attraction."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)