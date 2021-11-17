Tokyo Disney Posts Fantasy Springs Construction Update

The Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a new look at the construction of its upcoming Fantasy Springs project.

Fantasy Springs is a major new port at the Tokyo DisneySea theme park that will include themed areas and attractions based on three Disney franchises: Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan. The new, 140,000-square-meter area also will include a new hotel.

You can watch the project's development in a new drone video, uploaded by the resort. It shows the project's start as a parking lot in June 2019 through its status in August.

In the final shot, you can see the pirate ship from Peter Pan taking shape in the middle upper right of the screen, as seen below. The new hotel building is in the foreground.

Compare that with the concept art for the area, courtesy Tokyo Disney.

Fantasy Springs is set to open sometime in 2023.

