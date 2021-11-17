Legoland Begins Construction on Shanghai Resort

Construction has started on Legoland's next theme park - Legoland Shanghai.

Located in Fengjing town, Jinshan District, the resort is expected to open in 2024. It will feature Legoland's first land themed to China's legend of the Monkey King and the novel "Journey to the West." The Lego Monkie Kid zone is based on a Lego product line and will include "references from traditional Chinese architectural style and China’s iconic nature landscape," according to Merlin Entertainment's press release.

Other themed lands in the park will be Legoland Creative World, Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego City, Lego Friends, Ninjago World, and Lego Castle.



Photos courtesy Merlin Entertainments

While construction work begins on site, local officials joined Merlin representatives for a groundbreaking ceremony.

"It's our pleasure to have forged such a strong strategic partnership with the Shanghai Government and Jinshan District Government to build this Legoland Resort," Merlin CEO Nick Varney said. "Shanghai was chosen as the ideal destination for our resort as it offers the perfect mix of Chinese and Western elements and is recognized as the centre of the economy, finance, culture, and trade for China. The official start of construction and this groundbreaking is a great achievement for Merlin Entertainments, and this continues our ambition to bring more memorable experiences to families and visitors in China."

"The official start of construction of Legoland Shanghai Resort is another important milestone for the expansion of CMC Inc. in the culture and tourism industry," said Gu Jiong, the Vice President and CFO of CMC, Inc., which is an investor in the project. "CMC Inc. will continue to explore the development and operations of the location-based entertainment industry, adapted to the Chinese local and will keep moving towards the goal of being the signature theme park provider of China, providing Chinese consumers with high-quality family entertainment experiences which will incorporate international and Jiangnan water town elements within Shanghai."

