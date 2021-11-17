A New Solution for Disability Access at Theme Parks?

Theme park fans might soon have an easier way to register for disability accommodations before they visit a park.

Theme parks have developed a wide range of accommodations for their visitors with disabilities. But getting access to special accommodations can be a hassle. A new online Accessibility Card may eliminate the need to wait in long lines as guest services by allowing people to preregister for access at home.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) introduced the card today the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. The card had been tested this past season at 27 parks, including all Six Flags parks in the United States as well as SeaWorld's Sesame Place park in Pennsylvania. More than 35,000 families enrolled in the pilot program.

"We developed this program to help streamline the accommodation requests at amusement parks and other attractions. It's an online, pre-arrival screening process that helps ensure those who need accommodations receive them," IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said.

"Guests comes to your park with their accommodations already identified. That makes it a lot easier for your guest services staff to take care of that accommodation."

The IBCCES Accessibility Card (IAC) does not guarantee any specific accommodations, as those will vary by park. But the free online application process through accessibilitycard.org allows persons with disabilities or their caregivers to sign up in privacy at home, rather than answering questions at the head of a potential long line in the park. The application process asks for a statement from a health care provider so that the park can identify the appropriate accommodation while also weeding out attempts at abuse.

"What we found from the 27 parks that have gone through the program is less than 3% of people who signed up using our program were attempting to abuse it," Pincomb said.

Visitors get their IAC via email, but IBCCES will be introducing a mobile app option as well. While the IAC program is in place at Six Flags and one SeaWorld park already, IBCCES is working with other SeaWorld and Merlin Entertainments parks on its Certified Autism Center program, which uses the IAC for pre-arrival eligibility. Becoming autism certified is not a requirement for the IAC program, and IBCCES is at IAAPA to market the program to other theme parks around the country.

"According to the CDC, 26% of the population has a disability. So pick those numbers, and 97 million of the 375 million guests who go to amusement parks every year have some sort of disability. That's one in four people who have a disability."

IBCCES officials said that the IAC could help educate visitors with disabilities before they visit about the accommodations available to them.



"If there's pre-arrival materials that we want to send, based on the parks that they sign up, or if there's other customizations or things that folks need, we can add that over time. It's very flexible," IBCCES President Meredith Tekin said. "We want to make it easier for visitors and easier for attractions."

