Hyper Ride Set to Debut Next Year in Niagara Falls

Triotech will introduce a new "Hyper Ride" product in Niagara Falls, Canada next year. Designed for smaller facilities, Hyper Ride delivers a theme park-style interactive dark ride attraction on a family entertainment center's budget, Triotech CEO Ernest Yale said at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

"We want to bring everything that we've learned with major dark rides like Aladdin, Ghostbusters, or Knott's Bear-y Tales and bring it to the family entertainment center or location-based tourist attraction, with a library of content," Yale said. "We tried with this product, which we're launching today, to take all the best advantages and all the excitement of the larger dark ride and bring it to a smaller venue."

The Hyper Ride system features single-row, four-person, rotating ride vehicles with a motion base under each seat. The system is available in five-screen and seven-screen modular options, occupying a footprint between 4,000 to 6,000 square feet.



Concept images courtesy Triotech

The initial installation and title, "Carnival Chaos," will open at Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls. It will feature the seven-screen configuration and five ride carts in an open setting designed to attract attention from passing visitors.

"If you have a Ferris wheel or roller coaster, obviously everybody's going to see it, and people are going to line up and want to try it," Yale said. "For a dark ride, what we wanted to avoid is to put the attraction in a dark box. Then it's very hard to sell the attraction."

"What we've learned that triangle by developing all the interactive theaters, is that we open the curtains. People see the seats, then kids or families are attracted and they ask mommy or daddy, can I go try the ride?"

Yale said that Triotech has two locations under construction for Hyper Ride and hopes to introduce additional titles for the ride, especially if a growing customer base allows Triotech to distribute the cost of developing new content for the rides.

"Very quickly in the next few years we hope to have 100 locations, which I think is very realistic," Yale said. "What it does is once you have 50-60-70 locations, it brings down the cost of developing the title. Typically a good interactive title for a dark ride would cost you a million dollars, two million dollars. So if you a major amusement park, let's say we did the Ghostbuster attraction. First you have to have the budget to do a custom title. But own an FEC or you have a smaller location, maybe you're paying $100,000 per year for a license, typically for 4D movie, [so] you cannot afford to do a custom content."

Here is the promotional video that Triotech released, showing the Hyper Ride system in action.

* * *

