Nominations Open Friday for 'Best Halloween Event' Award

Tomorrow morning, we will open the first category for nominations for the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. The first category will be a new one for us - Best Halloween Event.

Recipients of the Theme Park Insider email newsletter will get an exclusive link to the nomination form, where they can nominate their favorite Halloween event for the award. If you would like to nominate a Halloween event, please sign up for the newsletter so you can get the link Friday morning.

There's one nomination accepted per person, and the nomination form will be open for one week. After that, we will take the Halloween events with the most votes and put those finalists up for a vote on the front page of ThemeParkInsider.com to determine the winner. That vote will happen sometime next month. Then we will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Any Halloween-themed annual event is eligible for the honor. They don't have to be located at a theme park, but I suspect that theme park events will dominate the category. When submitting a nomination, please list its specific location along with the event name. Please do not nominate a brand title such as "Six Flags Fright Fest" or "Universal Halloween Horror Nights." We are looking for names of specific events at specific parks, if you are nominating a theme park event.

You are welcome to campaign for your favorite Halloween event here in the comments, but please remember that comments do not count as nominations. Only submissions to the form linked in your emailed Theme Park Insider newsletter will count. So, again, please subscribe if you haven't joined already. We will have tons of IAAPA and other industry news in Friday's edition, as well as links to some nice ticket and hotel discounts.

Then on Monday, we will move on to nominations for the next category, which also will be a new one - Insider of the Year.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

Replies (0)