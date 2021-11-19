Michael Hightower Takes Over at Universal Creative

With current Universal Creative President Mark Woodbury moving up to become the head of Universal Parks & Resorts, the company moved swiftly to announce Woodbury’s replacement.

Michael Hightower, the Senior Vice President, Executive Project Director for Universal Parks & Resorts, will take over as the next President of Universal Creative, effective January 1, 2022, the company announced today. Hightower most recently oversaw the opening of the Universal Beijing Resort.

Hightower joined Universal in 1995 and has been part of the opening of many of Universal’s most successful theme park developments, including Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

“Mike's experience and vision bringing the Universal Brand to life makes him the perfect choice to lead Universal Creative into the future on behalf of our business,” Woodbury said. “His leadership of our creative team will continue to build on our legacy of creating thrillingly immersive experiences for our guests around the world."

